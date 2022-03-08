Big Hoopla Family Festival returns to downtown Dayton this weekend

The Family Festival in the Oregon District is one of three main events organized by Big Hoopla. Also planned for Sunday are the 2022 Big Hoopla Four Miler and STEM Challenge events.

Open to students in grades K through eight, the 2022 Big Hoopla STEM Challenge links the “fun of basketball and the unique education opportunities in the STEM environment to the NCAA men’s basketball First Four games,” according to Big Hoopla organizers. The free event, taking place at the Dayton Convention Center at 22 E. 5th St. from noon to 4:30 p.m., features demonstrations, educational activities, a basketball “Hot Shot” contest with prizes and more.

People can also get in on the fun by signing-up for the 2022 Big Hoopla 4-Miler, starting at 9 a.m. — registration starts at 8 a.m. — at Welcome Stadium, located at 1601 S Edwin C Moses Blvd. next to the UD Arena. All participants receive a long sleeve tech tee, a custom finisher medal, free race photos, post race food, a DJ and more.

Registration costs $40 per adult, and First Four games tickets will be awarded to age group winners.

To help families attend the festivities, the RTA will run on Sunday between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and free parking is available at the Reibold Garage, located at 25W W 5th St., and at the Oregon District Garage, located at 116 E 5th St.

“The Oregon District is just so very excited to welcome everybody back into the district,” Gudorf said. “It’s all about celebrating and bringing our community together. There’s all kinds of entertainment, lots of TVs to watch basketball, we’ve got two stages with some great entertainment — it’s just going to be a great day.”

Family Tip-Off Tent and street includes include:

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery – Coloring, LEGO, and more.

Dayton Metro Library book giveaway and meet and greet with Cosmo the mascot

Connect E-Sports Mario Kart

k12 Gallery & TEJAS K-12 Painting Activity

Pop-A-Shot & Basketball Games

Hula Hoop Workshop

Mascot Meet & Greet

Life-size Games

Sports Inflatables

Live Music

Face Painting

Balloon Making

Jugglers

Stilt Walkers

Center Court Stage Live performances schedule:

2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.— Curious Animals

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.— The Menus

“And One” Stage Live performances schedule:

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.— Clark Manson

4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Todd the Fox

If you’re interested in volunteering, visit downtowndayton.org.