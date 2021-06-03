Big-name summer concerts continue to roll out at Rose Music Center

Tickets go on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 4 at Ticketmaster.com and RoseMusicCenter.com.

3 Doors Down, a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum Mississippi rock band, celebrates the 20th anniversary of their debut album “The Better Life.” In particular, “Kryptonite,” which launched their career, has become “a juggernaut hit across the globe that generations now sing.”

Special guests Seether, which had recent success on the rock charts with “Dangerous,” released its most recent album, “Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum,” in August 2020.

Explore This is what summer 2021 in Dayton will look like

🎶Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Saturday, July 24

Tickets go on sale to the public starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4 at Ticketmaster.com and RoseMusicCenter.com.

Frankie Valli, the lead singer of The Four Seasons who came to fame in 1962, will bring his timeless hits, including “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Workin’ My Way Back To You” and “Grease,” to the Dayton area this summer.

“Sure, the majority of the 71 chart hits of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons (including 40 in the Top 40, 19 in the Top 10 and eight No. 1′s) came during the 1960s, but the music didn’t just disappear,” stated a release from Rose Music Center. “He has toured almost continuously since 1962 and his songs have been omnipresent in such movies as ‘The Deer Hunter,’ ‘Dirty Dancing,’ ‘Mrs. Doubtfire,’ ‘Conspiracy Theory’ and ‘The Wanderers.’”

Frankie Valli. CONTRIBUTED

🎶Brantley Gilbert, Friday, July 23

Tickets go on sale to the public starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4 at Ticketmaster.com and RoseMusicCenter.com.

Country music superstar Brantley Gilbert will make a stop at the Rose with his No. 1 hits including “Country Must be Country Wide,” “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” “Dirt Road Anthem,” “My Kinda Party,” “Bottoms Up,” “One Hell of an Amen” and “What Happens In A Small Town.”

🎶Chicago, Tuesday, July 27

Tickets go on sale to the public starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4 at Ticketmaster.com and RoseMusicCenter.com.

The recent recipient of The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammy’s, Chicago, will bring their “signature Chicago horn sound, iconic vocalists and ever-classic songs to the Huber Heights stage in July.

🎶Tower of Power & Lettuce, Tuesday, September 21

Tickets are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.com and RoseMusicCenter.com.

Two legendary funk groups will come together for one night at the Rose.

“The window-rattling grooves and raucous party spirit of (Tower of Power) has been a balm for the soul throughout the band’s half-century existence,” stated a release from Rose Music Center. “For more than two decades, Lettuce have brought a new vitality to classic funk, matching their smooth and soulful grooves with a hip-hop-inspired urgency and mastery of beat.”