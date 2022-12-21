BreakingNews
Bill’s Donut Shop closing for the holidays starting Christmas Eve

By Natalie Jones
3 minutes ago

Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville has announced they are taking their annual holiday hiatus starting Christmas Eve afternoon.

According to a post on the donut shop’s Facebook page, they will be closing at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 and reopening at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Many donut lovers wished the owners and staff a Merry Christmas in the comments on the Facebook post.

“You’ve all earned a rest...Merry Christmas! Thank you for all you do,” Peggy Bloom wrote.

“Merry Christmas to you and thank you so very much for being wonderful, caring people who help so many,” Linda Richter-Holley added.

Bill’s Donut Shop, located at 268 N. Main St., Centerville, has been a tradition since 1960. It was originally located in downtown Dayton and has been in its current location since 1979.

The donut shop has won “Best Donut Shop” all seven years of our Best of Dayton contest.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

