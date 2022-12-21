Bill’s Donut Shop closing for the holidays starting Christmas Eve

“Merry Christmas to you and thank you so very much for being wonderful, caring people who help so many,” Linda Richter-Holley added.

Bill’s Donut Shop, located at 268 N. Main St., Centerville, has been a tradition since 1960. It was originally located in downtown Dayton and has been in its current location since 1979.

The donut shop has won “Best Donut Shop” all seven years of our Best of Dayton contest.