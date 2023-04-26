‘Black and Brown Faces’ exhibition searching for local artists

For the third year, Paloozanoire is searching for artists for its “Black and Brown Faces” exhibition at the Cincinnati Art Museum.
Paloozanoire works with people of color in the Midwest to enrich creativity, corporate leadership and entrepreneurship. The organization is using the theme “Verified” to tie together a collection of art that explores how Black and Brown culture, invention and innovation have impacted the United States and the world.
“We’re excited to continue the tradition of creating meaningful and impactful dialogue,” said Ray Ball, co-founder and COO of Paloozanoire, in a news release. “This year’s concept is truly groundbreaking yet incredibly timely — celebrating the innovation and inspiration Black (and) Brown culture has provided on a global scale.”
The exhibit is looking for close to 15 artists who can create artwork interpreting the theme and visualize how innovation in the areas of entertainment, health and science, beauty and fashion, and food and agriculture have had a global impact. Artists are also asked to consider the relationship people of color have had with ownership of intellectual and creative properties, especially in the age of social media.
“The Cincinnati Art Museum is pleased to be partnering with Paloozanoire, continuing the ‘Black & Brown Faces’ project,” chief curator Cynthia Amnéus said. “We applaud the work being created by local and regional artists and are committed to fostering our relationship with our local creative community. The Cincinnati Art Museum anticipates this exhibition will bring many visitors from Cincinnati and across the Midwest to see this presentation.”
Black and Brown artists over 18 who are called to answer the question, “How do we recognize creators and thought leaders as originators of their own work and concepts?” can fill out a proposal form by visiting cincyart.org/BBFVERIFIED by midnight on May 19. Selected artists will receive a stipend to cover the costs of creating the artwork for the exhibit.
The Cincinnati Art Museum will host the exhibit from Nov. 24 through Jan. 21. The exhibit will be free and open to the public.
For more information on Paloozanoire, visit https://paloozanoire.com/.
