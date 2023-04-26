‘Black and Brown Faces’ exhibition searching for local artists

“The Cincinnati Art Museum is pleased to be partnering with Paloozanoire, continuing the ‘Black & Brown Faces’ project,” chief curator Cynthia Amnéus said. “We applaud the work being created by local and regional artists and are committed to fostering our relationship with our local creative community. The Cincinnati Art Museum anticipates this exhibition will bring many visitors from Cincinnati and across the Midwest to see this presentation.”

Black and Brown artists over 18 who are called to answer the question, “How do we recognize creators and thought leaders as originators of their own work and concepts?” can fill out a proposal form by visiting cincyart.org/BBFVERIFIED by midnight on May 19. Selected artists will receive a stipend to cover the costs of creating the artwork for the exhibit.

The Cincinnati Art Museum will host the exhibit from Nov. 24 through Jan. 21. The exhibit will be free and open to the public.

For more information on Paloozanoire, visit https://paloozanoire.com/.