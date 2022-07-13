Blue Berry Cafe now open on Mondays, partnering with local food truck

Blue Berry Cafe, a popular breakfast and lunch spot in Bellbrook, is now open on Mondays in collaboration with a local food truck.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
“We appreciate them (our customers) coming and waiting,” said Kelley Andary, owner of Blue Berry Cafe. “This is our little gift to open one more day for a few weeks, so that we cannot be on such long waits.”
Andary told Dayton.com she decided to open the restaurant on Mondays until August 15 because they have a full kitchen staff and college students that want the hours.
Monday, July 11 kicked off the restaurant being open seven days a week.
“It went really well,” Andary said. “We’re having fun with it.”
To make Mondays even more special, Andary explained she is partnering with Denny Adkins, owner of Smokin Bark BBQ & Catering LLC, to create a breakfast and lunch special.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
She said Adkins brings in the meat and her staff makes it into two specials. Monday, July 11 featured a breakfast special containing a bed of hash browns, with an open face grilled biscuit, onions, jalapenos, pulled pork and two eggs with house made white BBQ sauce and green onions. The lunch special was a pulled pork sandwich on grilled Texas toast.
Andary said as her staff continues to put in the hard work during their busy time of the year, she is planning to thank them at the end of August with a retreat.
Customers have five more Mondays to visit the Blue Berry Cafe, located at 72 Bellbrook Plaza, for a Smokin special.
For more information about Blue Berry Cafe, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.
About the Author