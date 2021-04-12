Body cameras, demanded by activists, coming to Dayton police and Montgomery County deputies: 3 things to know

The Dayton Police Department plans to equip officers with body-worn cameras by mid-May, a recommendation from a Dayton police reform group started after George Floyd’s death. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies will begin using body cameras this week after months of work implementing the tool.

Englewood was the first area department to use them, starting in 2014, and officers there are on their third generation of cameras. “Body cameras are an indispensable tool for law enforcement to keep the public’s trust,” Englewood Police Chief Mark Brownfield told the Dayton Daily News.

Money is one of the issues preventing some jurisdictions from obtaining the cameras. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wants all police officers in Ohio to use body-worn cameras and has called for a $10 million grant to assist agencies with the cost.

