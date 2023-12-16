Boonshoft Museum of Discovery opens mole rat exhibit

Taylor Hoffman, director of marketing for the Boonshoft, says the idea for the exhibit came from Donna Harrison, the Boonshoft’s live animals curator.

“She kind of has a passion for naked mole rats and wanted to bring them to our zoo since she started here,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the 20 mole rats in the colony were shipped from the San Diego Zoo. These particular mole rats are descendants of naked mole rats taken from Africa. Harrison has been working with and learning about this same colony throughout the United States, according to Hoffman.

Hoffman also shared some fun facts about naked mole rats:

Naked mole rats are the only mammal that is eusocial, which according to Hoffman means they exist in a colony “and actually have a queen and soldiers, and so they are modeled kind of like bees or ants.” Naked mole rats can actually live up to 30 years, which is very long compared to 2-3 year life spans of other rodents. They are not susceptible to cancer. Hoffman stated scientists have started to study the animals to figure out why this is so. The jaws of naked mole rats are so powerful they can actually cut through concrete and are known to chew through roadways. To combat this at the Boonshoft, the museum had the glass enclosure retrofitted to house naked mole rats. “It’s all made of glass and so they built this specifically for us,” Hoffman said.

While this exhibit is the current focus for the Boonshoft, the new year will contain more exciting events. Starting Jan. 5 the popular laser light shows will return on weekends.

“Some people keep asking when are they coming back,” Hoffman said.

Also, in February, couples can look forward to the Valentines Under the Stars event, an annual occurrence for nearly a decade.

HOW TO GO

What: Naked mole rat exhibit

Where: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 DeWeese Pkwy, Dayton

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays

Cost: Adults: $15; Seniors: $13; Children: $12. Children ages 2 and younger are free.

More info: Call 937-275-7431 or visit https://boonshoft.org/