Boston Stoker turns 48! Today-only deals part of celebration

A Dayton staple for a fresh cup of coffee for 48 years is offering several thank you deals to customers.
Today, Sept. 13, Boston Stoker is celebrating its 48th anniversary as “one of Ohio’s leading and longest running independent roasters of gourmet coffee.” Today only, the coffee shop and roaster is offering $5 off of all 12oz bags of coffee, $1 off all beverages and buy 3 cigars, get one free.
“As a second generation family-run business, every anniversary is a milestone,” Henry Dean, President of Boston Stoker said. “It’s great customers that get us here every year and this sale is our way of saying thanks.”
Today’s offer is valid at all Boston Stoker coffee shops.
“With a number of single origin coffees available, this is a great chance to try something new,” Dean said. “We’ve discovered many of these farmers by traveling the world, touring farms, and tasting their products in search of the best bean we can bring back. There are regions, climates and even microclimates within the same farm that can all produce a wide range of flavors.”