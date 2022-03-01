BREAKING: One of Dayton’s oldest bars could close

The bar owners of Tumbleweed Connection at 454 E. 5th St. in Dayton’s Oregon District have been locked out of the establishment as of Tuesday, according to their social media posts.
“Just wanted to give an update, I know you are all trying to figure out what is up with the weed, this is a Tenancy issue with the landlord, she changed the locks and we have to go thru civil court,” stated the Tumbleweed Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon.
Tumbleweed’s landlord could not immediately be reached at the time of this report, but this story will be updated as soon as more information is available.
