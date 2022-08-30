Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns

Gudmundson explained the sign posting can occur when the vendor fails to file or pay a return for two consecutive months or three filing periods over a 12-month window.

“That’s how we got to where we got,” Gudmundson said. “There was a failure to file or pay multiple returns.”

He said the only way the vendor can have the license suspension lifted is by filing and paying all of the returns that are outstanding and all of the tax due.

Back Home Tavern & Table is located in the space that previously housed Romer’s Bar & Grill and Bargo’s Grill & Tap. The restaurant features a Wednesday karaoke night and a menu with wings, burgers and more.

Gudmundson explained Back Home Tavern & Table isn’t the only business around the state that has had this experience.

“It’s not rare,” he said.