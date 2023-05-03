X

Building sets and excitement for Disney’s ‘Frozen’ at the Schuster Center

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
21 minutes ago

It takes a village — and several days — to transform the Schuster Center into the world of Disney’s “Frozen.”

The Tony-nominated musical will be in downtown Dayton from May 4-14, but stage pieces have already arrived. Production crews have been assembling sets ripped straight from Arendelle ahead of the shows premiere on Thursday inside the Mead Theatre.

ExplorePrepare to be ‘Frozen’ at the Schuster!

The show is touring the country with engagements in 19 cities. The musical adaptation includes hit songs from the 2013 movie and an expanded score written by the film’s award-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

HOW TO GO

What: Disney’s “Frozen”

When: Thursday, May 4 through Sunday, May 14

Where: Schuster Performing Arts Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Tickets: Prices range from $26-$153 and are available at daytonlive.org/frozen or can be purchased through the Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday by calling 937-228-3630.

In Other News
1
Dayton Art Institute to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander...
2
Anime-themed restaurant, bar to open at The Mall at Fairfield Commons
3
El Meson kicks off Cinco de Mayo celebrations today
4
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo, moms and grads at First Friday in downtown...
5
New gelato shop to open in Miamisburg: ‘The best times in life are when...

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top