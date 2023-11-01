Burger King ‘temporarily closed’ near The Greene in Beavercreek

The Burger King restaurant at 4380 Indian Ripple Road across from The Greene Town Center is “temporarily closed,” according to a sign posted on the door.

“Valued guest, we are temporarily closed,” the sign reads.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Chairs and booths remain but the interior appears to be under construction. The restaurant’s POS system is covered with plastic as well.

If you’re craving a Whopper, other nearby Burger King locations include 4085 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, 4250 Linden Ave. in Dayton, 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek, and 60 S. Orange St. in Xenia.

About a year ago, the Dayton area saw several Burger King restaurants close their doors including 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, and 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp.