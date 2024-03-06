Butter Cafe features St. Patrick’s Day menu; owner shares recipe

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

I was feeling something savory, so I had the biscuits and gravy with cheesy eggs. My husband had the classic breakfast with eggs, bacon, toast and potatoes. We went pretty basic (which is very unusual for us), but everything was great. If you haven’t had their house-made potatoes, you are missing out!

Next time, I am planning to get the Cinnamon Sugar Pancakes and my husband will probably get one of their scrambles.

Butter Cafe is featuring a St. Patrick’s Day menu through Monday, March 18 with Pot of Gold French Toast, Leprechaun Pancakes, an Irish Farmer’s Omelette and a few other items.

Beaver shared her recipe for the Irish Farmer’s Omelette, which is basically a Reuben in omelette form. This dish is perfect for someone on a low carb diet.

Ingredients:

4 eggs

Corned beef (thinly shaved)

Sauerkraut

1 tablespoon primal kitchen mayonnaise

1 tablespoon sugar-free ketchup

1 teaspoon (if that) red wine vinegar

Relish or chopped pickles

Black pepper

Directions: Before you get started on the omelette, you will need to make a pickle tomato aioli. It’s a mixture of primal kitchen mayonnaise, sugar-free ketchup, red wine vinegar, relish or chopped pickles and a pinch of black pepper. Mix ingredients together and set aside.

Take the four eggs and whip the heck out of them with a little bit of water. This will make the eggs fluffy when they are cooked.

Spray the bottom of a pan with avocado oil and add the egg mixture to it. Once that is half way cooked, throw a handful of sauerkraut in the middle. Keep cooking it and add corned beef on top. Beaver likes to flip the omelette over to get the corned beef crispy from the avocado oil.

Flip the omelette back over and add Swiss cheese. Beaver is on a dairy-free diet and said her favorite brand is “Follow Your Heart.”

Next, smear on the pickle tomato aioli and fold into an omelette.

After St. Patrick’s Day, Butter Cafe will release a spring/Easter menu.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.