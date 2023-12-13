Butterbee’s to open Xenia restaurant in summer 2024

The David Restaurant Group is also the owner and operator of the Xenia Skyline Chili restaurant that opened in January 2021.

The Xenia Butterbee’s will be the family-owned restaurant’s fourth location. Butterbee’s first opened in Mt. Orab in 2006 and expanded to Cincinnati in 2009 and Milford in 2014.

The restaurant is famous for its hand-breaded chicken tenders and fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs.

David said they consider themselves a scratch kitchen because all of their ingredients are brought in and prepared fresh. He added there is not one item on the menu that isn’t made from scratch.

The 6,500-square-foot space is expected to seat around 230 guests. Butterbee’s plans to hire around 100 people in early spring.

The David Restaurant Group saw Xenia as a “natural fit” for a Butterbee’s location because of its small-town feel.

“We are a family, sports environment with really great, high quality, made-from-scratch food that we believe fits in really well with the Xenia community and our small-town roots,” David said. “(We’re) a family-run restaurant group that really takes care and takes pride in what we do and the food our guests get.”

The Mt. Orab-based restaurant group employees around 500 full and part-time employees within 12 restaurants. The Xenia Butterbee’s will be its 13th restaurant. In addition to four Butterbee’s and five Skyline Chili locations, the group also operates two Tender Towne locations, a fast-casual restaurant known for its chicken tenders and fries, and two Country Inn locations, a full-service family dining concept.

For more information about Butterbee’s visit, www.butterbeesgrill.com.