Caesar Ford Summer Music Series: Craig Morgan, O-Town and more

After the cancellation of the 2020 Caesar Ford Summer Fest, the excitement is higher than ever for the return of music to Caesar Ford Park.
Greene County Parks & Trails announced the Summer Music Series at Caesar Ford Park. The third annual Summer Fest will take place in a new format to better abide by health and safety guidelines surrounding COVID-19.
“This year there is (a) twist, to maintain CDC guidelines, the concerts will now be held in the grass field. This will allow ticket holders to enjoy a personal space in the grass with their guests,” stated a Greene County Parks & Trails press release.
The series will begin with “Summer Fest” on Saturday, June 5 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with headliner Mark Chesnutt and guest star Michelle Robinson Band. Tickets for Summer Fest are $40 for stage front and $25 for general admission. Following the Caesar Ford festival tradition, fireworks will be held after the show at 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through iTickets.com or by visiting www.gcparkstrails.com.
Following Summer Fest, “Country Festival” is slated Saturday, June 12 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. featuring headliner Craig Morgan and special acts from The Cleverlys, Justin Bryan, Mo Pitney and Karen Waldrup. All Country Festival tickets are $10.
On Saturday, July 10 the “POP 2000 Tour!” will be hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC. Headlined by Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, the concert will feature performances by O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are on presale with the code POPGCPT at $25 stage front and $15 general admission through Friday, April 9 at 9:59 a.m. After April 9 at 10 a.m., tickets are $35 for stage front and $25 for general admission.
Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to sit comfortably in the grass field. There will be alcohol sales on-site in the beer garden with “large yard games” and food vendors also available.
Caesar Ford Park is located at 520 S. Stringtown Rd., Xenia. For more information, visit gcparkstrails.com.