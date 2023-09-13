Camel, ostrich racing coming to Hollywood Gaming Dayton

Hollywood Gaming Dayton will feature camel and ostrich racing on Saturday, Oct. 28 in a special event combined with live horse and simulcast racing.

The Cameltonian and Ostrich Derby will feature several contenders in between select horse races. The first live horse race will kick off at 4 p.m., according to the casino.

This event is family-friendly and will include food trucks. Guests under 21 must use the lower racing entrance from the parking lot for the event.

The casino will also host an animal meet-and-greet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 allowing guests to take a photo with their favorite contenders.

Admission to both events are free. Lower Racing seating is free and first-come, first-serve. Seating is available in the Upper Racing deck by calling 937-235-7592.

Hollywood Gaming Dayton is located at 777 Hollywood Blvd.

For more information, visit www.hollywooddaytonraceway.com or the event’s Facebook page.