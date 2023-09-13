Camel, ostrich racing coming to Hollywood Gaming Dayton

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By
4 hours ago
X

Hollywood Gaming Dayton will feature camel and ostrich racing on Saturday, Oct. 28 in a special event combined with live horse and simulcast racing.

The Cameltonian and Ostrich Derby will feature several contenders in between select horse races. The first live horse race will kick off at 4 p.m., according to the casino.

This event is family-friendly and will include food trucks. Guests under 21 must use the lower racing entrance from the parking lot for the event.

ExploreChicken Salad Chick hosting pop-ups in Dayton area

The casino will also host an animal meet-and-greet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 allowing guests to take a photo with their favorite contenders.

Admission to both events are free. Lower Racing seating is free and first-come, first-serve. Seating is available in the Upper Racing deck by calling 937-235-7592.

Hollywood Gaming Dayton is located at 777 Hollywood Blvd.

For more information, visit www.hollywooddaytonraceway.com or the event’s Facebook page.

Explore30 reasons to enjoy the Ohio Renaissance Festival
In Other News
1
The Longest Table returns to Sinclair to spark conversation in Dayton...
2
Chicken Salad Chick hosting pop-ups in Dayton area
3
Dayton Literary Peace Prize announces 2023 finalists
4
STAGE NOTES: Sinclair presents ‘Journey Through Parkinson’s’, Nicole...
5
Beavercreek grad returns to ‘Jeopardy!’ for ‘Second Chance’ competition

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top