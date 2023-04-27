Caribou Coffee eyes return to Dayton area

A Minneapolis-based coffee company could soon return to the Dayton area after a decade.
Caribou Coffee has announced the signing of several multi-unit development agreements to franchise over 300 new locations. Sixty are expected to open in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus areas, according to a press release.
“Over the past 30 years, Caribou Coffee has refined and elevated the guest experience through an unwavering commitment to quality, as well as strategic investments in innovation,” said John Butcher, president and CEO of Caribou Coffee. “With a shared vision and commitment to Caribou’s core values, we’re thrilled to be further expanding our footprint nationwide alongside such experienced and passionate operators, and we look forward to supporting their success.”
In March 2022, Caribou Coffee signed its first multi-unit development agreement with Mike Mariola Restaurants to open locations in Ohio, the release explained. Mike Mariola Restaurants opened its first Ohio location in Nov. 2022 in Wooster.
Caribou Coffee left the Dayton area in 2013 when two of its remaining stores were rebranded as Peet’s Coffee & Tea shops. The company cited corporate wide cost-cutting as the reason for the closures at that time.
According to the release, Caribou Coffee credits its restaurant design as one of the reasons the company is ready for nationwide expansion. In 2019, the company rolled out a drive-thru focused Caribou cabin prototype with a smaller footprint, designed to offer speed and convenience, the release said. The company still has traditional coffeehouse locations.
Caribou Coffee expanded its franchise program in Oct. 2021, sparking the start of franchise growth. As of March 28, Caribou Coffee has 330 company-owned, 141 non-traditional and 294 traditional franchise locations in 11 countries, the release said.
Dayton.com reached out to Mike Mariola Restaurants for more information on where the coffee shops could open in the Dayton area. We will update this story as information arises.
For more information about Caribou Coffee, visit www.cariboucoffee.com.
