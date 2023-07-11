X

Cassie Barlow to receive 2023 Citizen Legion of Honor Award

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

1 hour ago

Cassie Barlow has been selected by the Presidents Club of Dayton as the 72nd recipient of the Citizen Legion of Honor Award.

Given annually since 1951 (with 2020 as a COVID exception), the award is the oldest, most continuous recognition of volunteer leadership in the Dayton region.

Barlow is a local, regional and national leader who has been “a driving force behind higher education and workforce preparation in the Miami Valley region,” the organization notes.

After a distinguished career in the United States Air Force, culminating as the 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, she settled in Dayton permanently serving as executive director of Wright State University’s Aerospace Professional Development Center. She is currently president of Southwest Ohio’s Southwestern Council on Higher Education (SOCHE).

She has also served as a Board leader on The Dayton Foundation, Miami Valley Military Affairs Association and Girl Scouts of Western Ohio. Her additional Board affiliations include Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, Air Camp, The Abilities Connection, Tait Foundation, and Blue Star Advisors Board among others. She also has a doctorate in industrial/organizational psychology from Rice University in Houston, Texas.

The Presidents Club of Dayton will recognize Barlow at its annual luncheon event on Thursday, October 5 at the Dayton Convention Center from 10:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Sponsorships and tables are available by contacting Veronica Bedell-Nevels at 937-540-0088 or emailing president@presidentsclubdayton.org. The proceeds from this event go toward sustaining the Presidents Club scholarships at Sinclair Community College for active student volunteer leaders in our community.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

