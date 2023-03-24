X

Cedar Point named among most popular amusement parks in North America

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
50 minutes ago

Cedar Point is in the top five of North America’s most popular amusement parks, according to TripAdvisor.

The Sandusky, Ohio destination is the only park on the list not in Florida or California, beating out Universal Studios in Hollywood and Orlando, Disney World’s Epcot and Animal Kingdom, SeaWorld Orlando and Disneyland.

ExploreWORTH THE DRIVE: History, hiking and trail hopping in Lancaster

Cedar Point has 9,186 total TripAdvisor reviews, with 5,930 of those reviews calling the park “excellent.” At a 64.6% “excellent” rate, Cedar Point landed near the top of list and just behind Universal’s Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort and Disney California Adventure Park, according to analysts at Family Destinations Guide.

“This study proves that vacations aren’t just about traveling overseas to stay in a luxury hotel by the beach or breaking the bank on shopping,” a spokesperson for Family Destinations Guide said. “Amusement parks are an easy option as they’re all family-friendly and don’t require a lot of day planning.”

Explore10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

See how all 10 parks ranked based on “excellent” TripAdvisor reviews.

1. Universal’s Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort- 73.9%

2. Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort- 69.2%

3. Disney California Adventure Park- 67.1%

4. Cedar Point- 64.6%

5. Disneyland Park- 63.8%

6. Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando Resort- 61.9%

7. Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort- 61.3%

8. Universal Studios Hollywood- 60.9%

9. Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort- 59.9%

10. SeaWorld Orlando- 59.4%

In Other News
1
8 restaurants with plans to open in Xenia
2
Dayton native opening tattoo studio in Oregon District
3
Greensky Bluegrass joins Rose summer lineup
4
New pizza restaurant could be coming soon to Springfield
5
Culp’s Café reopens at Carillon Historical Park

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top