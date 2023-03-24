Cedar Point named among most popular amusement parks in North America

Cedar Point is in the top five of North America’s most popular amusement parks, according to TripAdvisor.
The Sandusky, Ohio destination is the only park on the list not in Florida or California, beating out Universal Studios in Hollywood and Orlando, Disney World’s Epcot and Animal Kingdom, SeaWorld Orlando and Disneyland.
Cedar Point has 9,186 total TripAdvisor reviews, with 5,930 of those reviews calling the park “excellent.” At a 64.6% “excellent” rate, Cedar Point landed near the top of list and just behind Universal’s Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort and Disney California Adventure Park, according to analysts at Family Destinations Guide.
“This study proves that vacations aren’t just about traveling overseas to stay in a luxury hotel by the beach or breaking the bank on shopping,” a spokesperson for Family Destinations Guide said. “Amusement parks are an easy option as they’re all family-friendly and don’t require a lot of day planning.”
See how all 10 parks ranked based on “excellent” TripAdvisor reviews.
1. Universal’s Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort- 73.9%
2. Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort- 69.2%
3. Disney California Adventure Park- 67.1%
4. Cedar Point- 64.6%
5. Disneyland Park- 63.8%
6. Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando Resort- 61.9%
7. Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort- 61.3%
8. Universal Studios Hollywood- 60.9%
9. Epcot at Walt Disney World Resort- 59.9%
10. SeaWorld Orlando- 59.4%
