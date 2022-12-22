Cedarville University graduate to appear on Wheel of Fortune tonight: ‘It’s a once in a lifetime experience’

He moved to Ohio to attend Cedarville University. He said it was there that he met his wife and they moved to Springfield. Cary was a worship pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Springfield from 2004 to 2021. He recently moved to Oxford with his family for a job in Miami University’s Athletic Communications Department.

Cary described Wheel of Fortune as a “bucket list moment.”

“It’s something that had always been in the back of my mind, but it’s not something that you realistically think you have a chance at just based on the odds or the numbers,” Cary said.

He explained there were commercials looking for Wheel of Fortune contestants early on in the season. He said he submitted an application in August, auditioned via Zoom in September, found out he made it on the show in October and taped the show in November.

Explore Crumbl Cookies sets grand opening date for Huber Heights store

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience, but it does go by fast,” Cary said.

To prepare for the audition, Cary said he researched what the show looked for in a contestant, downloaded a Wheel of Fortune game and watched the show more regularly.

He said taping the show in Los Angeles, California was truly a “whirlwind.”

The biggest difference from watching the show on TV verses experiencing it firsthand is that everything is condensed on your TV screen, Cary explained. He said when you’re in the studio, there is a puzzle board, used letter board and score board all in different places.

Explore New lounge coming to downtown Dayton in former spot of Therapy Cafe

He added that a lot of people have been asked him if the wheel is heavy or hard to spin. He said it was easier than he expected and they did get a chance to practice before the taping.

Cary said he plans to watch the show tonight with family and friends in Springfield and is curious to see what it looks like edited.

He encouraged people that have always wanted to be on the Wheel of Fortune to apply because you never know.

“It’s one of those things that it may not seem like your odds are that great, but obviously, every day they’re putting people on the show.”