Celebrate summer in downtown Dayton at ‘The Square is Where’

Downtown Dayton Partnership has created a weeklong celebration on Dayton’s Courthouse Square from June 1 through 4 during “The Square is Where” program. Starting each day at 11:30 a.m., people are invited to enjoy their lunchbreak at Courthouse Square with a lineup of special events.

“We’ve seen more and more of the downtown Dayton workforce returning to their offices and we want to help them rediscover the fun activities and selection of downtown eateries and small businesses they haven’t seen in the past year,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of Downtown Dayton Partnership.