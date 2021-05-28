Celebrate summer in downtown Dayton at ‘The Square is Where’

There’s an outdoor celebration planned to officially welcome summertime to downtown Dayton.
Downtown Dayton Partnership has created a weeklong celebration on Dayton’s Courthouse Square from June 1 through 4 during “The Square is Where” program. Starting each day at 11:30 a.m., people are invited to enjoy their lunchbreak at Courthouse Square with a lineup of special events.
“We’ve seen more and more of the downtown Dayton workforce returning to their offices and we want to help them rediscover the fun activities and selection of downtown eateries and small businesses they haven’t seen in the past year,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of Downtown Dayton Partnership.
The DDP and Montgomery County announced the return of “The Square is Where” program at the beginning of May to Courthouse Square, located in the heart of downtown Dayton at 23 N. Main Street. The program runs 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday on the Square with outdoor seating available to enjoy the lunchtime hour.
People can grab a bite of lunch at a nearby downtown restaurant, at one of the mobile food vendors in attendance, or even have local food delivered to Courthouse Square. You can find those options on DDP’s Let’s Do Lunch map. In addition, each weekday features free, live entertainment.
The Kickoff to Summer week of activities includes:
☀️Tuesday, June 1:
-Trivia Tuesday with DagaTrivia. Grab a team for a chance to win gift cards and the Trivia Trophy
☀️Wednesday, June 2:
The Kickoff to Summer celebration party! Join us on The Square for:
- Music with Liftoff Entertainment - a DJ will take requests.
- A free Barre workout class with Space Three gym on the Square
- Grab a Square is Where prize pack - including a $10 Downtown Dollars e-gift card for the first 100 guests
- Robbin Marks Magic will be performing
☀️Thursday, June 3:
-Sign up for the cornhole tournament to win prizes while enjoying live music with Joseph Glenn
☀️Friday, June 4:
-A Friday’s Live concert with the band Berachah Valley