Centerville bakery closes in Cross Pointe Shopping Center

RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors after one year in Centerville’s Cross Pointe Shopping Center.

“It is with a heavy heart, tear-filled eyes but minor relief that we announce that we have closed our double blue doors, one last time,” owner Rachel Owens wrote in a Sunday Facebook post. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you to my community of supporters for the last eight years!”

RachelBakes & Co originally opened in 2015 at 2231 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek. The bakery moved to Centerville in Sept. 2022 in order to have more space.

In the post Owens cites focusing on her mental health and putting herself first as deciding factors.

“While it brought me immense joy to create for you and watch my employees be able to create and love what they do, I made the hardest decision of my life so far. Leaving this part of my life behind is very bittersweet,” Owens said.

Several customers commented on the post wishing Owens the best of luck in her next adventure.

“Thank you for the many, many cakes we have had over the years, with all the memories that were celebrated around them,” Grace Elizabeth wrote. “We will always rave about your cakes and will find them hard to replace. Thank you for all you did and best wishes as you take this next step.”

“You are brave and wise to prioritize your mental health and I’m sure this decision was not lightly made,” Jen Lubbers wrote. “We have been so lucky to enjoy your amazing treats for all these years. Wishing you so much love and peace. You will be greatly missed!”

“Thank you for all the great cakes over the years. I remember buying my first cake from you out of your house,” Cathy Giehl wrote. “Your cakes were the best! Time to move forward to your next chapter for you and your family and take care of yourself. Best of luck and much happiness.”

Owens has been baking and decorating cakes for 16 years. RachelBakes & Co was known for its wedding cakes, drip/sprinkle cakes and floral cupcakes. The bakery also offered imaginative creations such as cakes that looked like Marion’s pizza, Skyline Chili hot dogs, pancakes and more.

As Owens prepares for this next chapter, she noted her partnership with The Cakery, located at 140 Woodman Drive in Riverside. She highly recommends The Cakery and added a few of her decorators are joining their team.

“Again, thank you for eight years of allowing me to create edible art for you and your family,” Owens wrote. “I will always hold this time close to my heart.”