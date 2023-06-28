Centerville brewery to host Crab Rangoon Eating Contest

Loose Ends Brewing Company in Centerville is hosting its first-ever Crab Rangoon Eating Contest on Monday, July 3 starting at 2 p.m. with 100 people planning to participate.

“The idea for the Crab Rangoon Eating Contest came from a question we’ve often pondered, Is there a limit to how many crab rangoon one person can eat? If so, we’re about to find out,” said John Loose, owner of Loose Ends Brewing Company. “We thought this would be a fun way to share our passion for one of our most beloved menu items.”

Crab rangoon has been a signature item on their menu since they opened in 2020. They are handmade by Head Chef Adrian Mendiola, flash fried and served with a slightly spicy sweet chili sauce, Loose said.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

When they initially came up with the idea to host the contest, Loose said they never thought it would get as much attention as it has on social media. He said 100 people signed up in less than 24 hours with some even traveling from out of state to compete.

There will be two sessions, one at 2 p.m. and another 4 pm., with multiple heats to see who can eat the most crab ragoon in five minutes. In the event of a tie, there will be a stein holding competition to declare a winner, Loose said.

“We initially thought 25 crab rangoon was going to be close to the limit of how many someone could eat in five minutes,” Loose said. “However, we had someone come in and try it out last week and they ate 24 crab rangoon in 4 minutes and 4 seconds! So, we are planning for some of our contestants to get into the high 30s or even the 40s.”

The first place winner will receive a $100 gift card to Loose Ends Brewing Company and two 4-packs of craft beer. Second place will receive a $50 gift card and third place will receive a $20 gift card.

“Once we get all the crab rangoon cooked for the competition, our kitchen will be open for service where we will have a special July 4th-themed menu, which includes gourmet hotdogs, burgers, chicken strips, chips and more,” Loose said. “We encourage people to come in and cheer everyone on during the competition.”

The Crab Rangoon Eating Contest is the brewery’s first large event and Loose said his management staff have been meeting a couple times a week to coordinate everything.

For more information about Loose Ends Brewing Company, located at 890 S. Main St., visit www.looseendsbrewing.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages.