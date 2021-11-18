Centerville Jazz Band to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

On Thursday, Nov. 25 under the direction of Brandon Barrometti, the band will be seen marching through Manhattan in the legendary holiday spectacle encompassing pop music, holiday music, Broadway musicals, The Radio City Rockettes, giant balloons, colorful floats and more.

The band was originally chosen in April 2019 to perform in the 2020 iteration but their participation was deferred to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, their upcoming participation will mark the second time they have appeared in the parade. The first was in 1982.