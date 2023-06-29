Centerville restaurant wins award for wine program

Wine Spectator, the world’s leading authority on wine, has unveiled the winners of the 2023 Restaurant Awards, and Carvers Steaks & Chops in Centerville made the list.

The Restaurant Awards “recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers,” the website says.

“In a time of technological innovation, restaurants offer the human experience diners are hungry for — listening to their customers and offering personalized experience,” said Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator. “This annual issue celebrates the places where wine is at the top of that conversation. I’m pleased to congratulate all 3,505 restaurants for their dedication to wine and wine-loving diners.”

The award program focuses solely on restaurant wine service and assigns awards based on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award.

Carvers Steaks & Chops, located at 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road, received the Award of Excellence

“The Award of Excellence is given to restaurants offering well-curated lists with approximately 90 selections or more. These lists feature quality producers and wines that diners wouldn’t easily find at local wine stores and drink at home. These wine selections also match the restaurant’s cuisine in both style and pricing, giving guests a well-rounded experience,” the website says. “This year, 2,001 restaurants achieved the Award of Excellence.”

Wine Spectator will publish a special Restaurant Awards issue available to readers on July 11. For more information about the awards, visit www.winespectator.com.