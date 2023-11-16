Centerville Subway at Cross Pointe reopens under new ownership

The Subway restaurant, located at 175 E. Alex Bell Road Suite 256 in Centerville’s Cross Pointe Shopping Center, has reopened under new ownership.

Franchise owner Jami Dunlap reopened the restaurant on Oct. 23. after Subway headquarters reached out to her about purchasing the “abandoned store.” Dunlap is not sure how long the store was previously closed before she took over.

“We’re excited to get involved with the community,” Dunlap said.

She plans to partner with local schools and organizations for fundraising events like she does at her other restaurants. Dunlap owns two Subway restaurants in Indiana and three others in the Dayton area including 1689 Dorothy Lane in Kettering, 1701 Dorothy Lane in Moraine and 1814 Woodman Drive in Kettering.

Last year, Subway released a new Subway Series menu featuring specific recipes for sandwiches rather than only offering build-your-own. The Centerville restaurant is now offering freshly sliced meat to go along with their freshly baked bread.

The Centerville location is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Dunlap plans to remodel the restaurant in the coming months.

