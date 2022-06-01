Check Your Head opens in Oregon District: ‘We’re not just a smoke shop’

Check Your Head will feature tobacco and vape products, water pipes, snacks, drinks, skateboards, apparel, posters and other novelty items.

“It will be a unique place to come in, shop and browse,” Goldman said. “There will be something for everyone.”

The establishment even has a shop cat named Dabs.

The owners told Dayton.com they were very fortunate to have a storefront in the Oregon District.

“We’re already a part of the community and it just kind of worked out that we ended up here.” Goldman said.

“There’s no other place we would rather start our shop,” Staiger added.

As Check Your Head continues to add new products, the owners said they hope their personalities shine through. In the future they plan to host events.

Check Your Head, located at 438 E. Fifth Street, is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the week and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekends. A ribbon cutting is planned for Friday at 3 p.m.

For more information, visit Check Your Head’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages. Customers can also call the shop with questions at 937-262-7082.