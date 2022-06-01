Check Your Head opens in Oregon District: ‘We’re not just a smoke shop’

A new shop is settling into the former location of Heart Mercantile in the Oregon District.
Check Your Head, a classic head shop owned by two longtime friends with ties to downtown, is holding a soft opening today with a grand opening planned for Friday.
“We’re not just a smoke shop,” co-owner Alex Staiger said.
Staiger, who is also the owner of Omega Music, owns the shop with Josh Goldman. Goldman previously worked at Blind Bobs for 13 years and currently owns Rad Girlfriend Records.
Check Your Head will feature tobacco and vape products, water pipes, snacks, drinks, skateboards, apparel, posters and other novelty items.
“It will be a unique place to come in, shop and browse,” Goldman said. “There will be something for everyone.”
The establishment even has a shop cat named Dabs.
The owners told Dayton.com they were very fortunate to have a storefront in the Oregon District.
“We’re already a part of the community and it just kind of worked out that we ended up here.” Goldman said.
“There’s no other place we would rather start our shop,” Staiger added.
As Check Your Head continues to add new products, the owners said they hope their personalities shine through. In the future they plan to host events.
Check Your Head, located at 438 E. Fifth Street, is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the week and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekends. A ribbon cutting is planned for Friday at 3 p.m.
For more information, visit Check Your Head’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages. Customers can also call the shop with questions at 937-262-7082.
