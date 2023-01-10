Chef Paul Wahlberg coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway Friday

Wahlburgers first opened in 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts. According to the restaurant’s website, Wahlberg loved food and his family, but he wasn’t satisfied cooking just for them.

Explore Wahlburgers opens at Dayton racino

“He wanted to cook for everyone else’s family too,” the website said. “He was hungry for something more. So, he created Wahlburgers.”

Wahlburgers joined three other dining venues at the racino: Skybox Sports Bar, Take 2 Grill and Zombie Dogz. Another new restaurant is expected to open up Q1 of 2023 in the Barstool Sportsbook.

For more information about Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, visit www2.hollywooddaytonraceway.com or the racino’s Facebook page.