CHEF TO WATCH: Isiah Davis, ‘The Cookieologist’

Q: What are you most proud of yourself for from the past year or so?

🍪Davis: The ability to adapt. This by far has not been an easy year, but in order to get to a point of thriving you have to be able to persevere. That’s what my team and I have been doing and we are so proud of ourselves.

Q: What’s the best part of being a restauranteur/ chef in the Dayton area?

🍪Davis: I often hear people say “There’s nothing to do in Dayton " or “There’s nothing in Dayton” I say it’s all how you look at it. Dayton is an opportunity to create the local food mecca that I’ve always envisioned. Being a chef in Dayton, I always think about the fact that I have the opportunity to create and collaborate. There is literally no limit.

Q: Why did you become a chef?

🍪Davis: Honestly, I’ve always loved food and I have a passion for using my gift of cooking to enlighten taste buds. It’s quite a feeling to be able to see joy on someone’s face when they put a hot fresh baked cookie in their mouth or when they meet me at the window for their box of hot cookies. They are always so excited. It’s my contribution and its one of the things I love to do.

Q: What would you like to see in the next 3 to 5 years for the Miami Valley restaurant/ food/ dining community?

🍪Davis: I hope to usher in a foodie community that provides safe late night LOCAL eats spots. Let’s face it. Everyone is not in the bed sleep by 10 p.m. Majority of restaurants are closed though. We have the ability and opportunity to change that.

Q: How have you remained positive and hopeful for your business throughout the challenges of the COVID pandemic?

🍪Davis: I surround myself with people that are in pursuit of the same things I am. Focus on the positives and understand that there is a season for everything. This isn’t forever, but it’s preparing for something greater. I often think about the story I will be able to tell the future entrepreneurs, my children, and anybody that will listen. The headline will always read: “I started a business that survived a global pandemic!” That alone is enough to make you push forward.