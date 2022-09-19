dayton logo
Chicka Wing closes Huber Heights location

Chicka Wing, a fast-casual chicken restaurant that opened its doors in Huber Heights at the end of May, has closed.

By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

“First & foremost, we want to thank everyone so much for supporting us as a small local business,” a Sept. 18 post on Chicka Wing’s Facebook page said. “We have tried our hardest to work with the consistent increase of, well, everything & it’s an uphill battle we can’t seem to win. Unfortunately, we’ve decided to close our doors.”

The restaurant had previously been closed on Sept. 17, but according to a Facebook post on Saturday, they were hoping to be back up and running for lunch time today.

A sign posted to the door of the restaurant says, “Due to electric issues, we are closed today! Sorry for inconvenience.” The sign did not include a date.

Dayton.com has reached out to the founder of the company, Adam Price, for more information on the closure.

Price, a Dayton transplant from Alabama, first opened Chicka Wing in Springfield on S. Limestone Street in March. He closed that location in May due to increase in costs and inconsistent foot traffic. The number of new customers were lower than originally planned and combined with inflationary prices regarding fresh chicken, Price decided to cut his losses in Springfield.

He previously said he was looking forward to focusing on the Huber Heights location on Brandt Pike because he was able to offer customers a drive-thru, which was not the case in Springfield. The goal was to eventually expand the business and potentially return to Springfield.

“We hope you enjoyed us as much as we enjoyed being a part of & serving the community,” the post on Sept. 18 said. “Again, thank you all.”

Chicka Wing’s menu featured several combo options, including choices of “chicka fingers” and wings, available bone-in or bone-out. Familiar chicken restaurant sides like Texas toast and French fries were also on the menu.

