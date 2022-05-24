dayton logo
Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen to kick off soft opening Wednesday

Chicken Head’s Ghost Kitchen is holding a soft opening Wednesday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

