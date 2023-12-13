China Cottage in Springboro to close, relocate

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The restaurant is building a new and improved space nearby, according to the sign. A reopening date has not been announced.

“We truly appreciate your continued support and patience as we transition into our new space,” the sign reads. “We are looking forward to inviting you back and continuing to serve our Springboro community.”

Customers are encouraged to visit the Centerville location at 6290 Far Hills Ave. China Cottage has two additional locations at 3718 Wilmington Pike in Kettering and 1983 Shiloh Springs Road in Trotwood.

For more information and updates, visit www.chinacottagerestaurant.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.