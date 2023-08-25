Chinese buffet in Kettering sets reopening date after kitchen fire

Bright Moon Buffet, a family-owned Chinese buffet in Kettering, plans to reopen Saturday, Sept. 16 after a kitchen fire caused significant damage.

Manager Vito Li said the fire occurred in Nov. 2022 when the restaurant was getting ready to open for the day. The fire destroyed the hood exhaust system above the cooking station, resulting in the system and cooking station having to be replaced.

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

Bright Moon Buffet features an all-you-can-eat buffet with a sushi, dessert and salad bar. They also have kid-friendly options and classic Chinese cuisine. Customer favorites include the dumplings, Li said.

While the restaurant has been closed, the dining room has been repainted featuring new chairs. Li mentioned they are working on adding DoorDash.

Li feels relieved to finally be able to reopen the restaurant after nearly a year. His family bought the restaurant in 2021 from another family member.

Bright Moon Buffet is located at 2900 Wilmington Pike. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.