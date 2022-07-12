BreakingNews
Dave Chappelle lands Emmy nomination for Netflix special ‘The Closer’
dayton logo
X

Chipotle to open first location in Wilmington this fall

Chipotle Mexican Grill has confirmed it’s opening its first restaurant location in Wilmington this fall. PHOTO COURTESY: CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Chipotle Mexican Grill has confirmed it’s opening its first restaurant location in Wilmington this fall. PHOTO COURTESY: CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Chipotle Mexican Grill has confirmed it is opening its first location in Wilmington this fall.

“We’re always looking for communities where we can serve responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food and establish new local partnerships, and the Wilmington area is a great fit,” said Sally Evans, a Chipotle spokeswoman.

The new restaurant location will be located at 2816 Rombach Avenue, less than three miles from Wilmington College.

ExploreLock 27 Brewing announces changes in operations at Centerville, Dayton locations

Evans said the restaurant will feature a Chipotlane digital drive thru pickup lane.

Chipotle is hiring at its Wilmington location and others across the Dayton area. On average, there are 25 jobs per location with competitive benefits including a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year, a debt-free college program and much more, Evans explained. To look for job opportunities, visit www.jobs.chipotle.com.

The company recently opened locations in Vandalia and Moraine last year.

ExploreBellbrook wine cellar and bistro to close this week, looking for new owners

As of March 31, Chipotle had over 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany. According to Chipotle’s website, it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants.

For more information, visit www.chipotle.com.

In Other News
1
Dave Chappelle lands Emmy nomination for Netflix special ‘The Closer’
2
Lock 27 Brewing announces changes in operations at Centerville, Dayton...
3
Bellbrook wine cellar and bistro to close this week, looking for new...
4
Country star Justin Moore performs Friday at Fraze Pavilion
5
PHOTOS: Did we spot you at the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest at Fraze...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top