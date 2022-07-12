Chipotle to open first location in Wilmington this fall

Chipotle Mexican Grill has confirmed it is opening its first location in Wilmington this fall.
“We’re always looking for communities where we can serve responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food and establish new local partnerships, and the Wilmington area is a great fit,” said Sally Evans, a Chipotle spokeswoman.
The new restaurant location will be located at 2816 Rombach Avenue, less than three miles from Wilmington College.
Evans said the restaurant will feature a Chipotlane digital drive thru pickup lane.
Chipotle is hiring at its Wilmington location and others across the Dayton area. On average, there are 25 jobs per location with competitive benefits including a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year, a debt-free college program and much more, Evans explained. To look for job opportunities, visit www.jobs.chipotle.com.
The company recently opened locations in Vandalia and Moraine last year.
As of March 31, Chipotle had over 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany. According to Chipotle’s website, it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants.
For more information, visit www.chipotle.com.
