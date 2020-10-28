Chrissy Teigen delivers heartfelt essay on miscarriage

“He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either,” she said.

Teigen said her decision to take and post photos of the process was met with some support and criticism. She said Legend was “very hesitant” to take the photos, but she felt the need to share their story.

“I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos,” she wrote. “How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

Teigen urged people to share their stories and “please be kind to those pouring their hearts out.”