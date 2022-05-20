Cincinnati-based corporation to expand its international market concept to Miamisburg

A Cincinnati-based corporation in the food service supplies and equipment industry is expanding its international market concept to Miamisburg, according to Edge Real Estate Group.
“Enson Group plans to enlarge the space currently occupied by Aldi by nearly 6,000 square feet in order to accommodate the expansion of its international market concept into the Dayton metropolitan region,” a press release from Edge Real Estate Group said.
Edge Real Estate Group represented the landlord, Corners at the Mall LLC, in the lease of the 22,337 square foot building to Enson Group, Inc.
Aldi, located at the Corners at the Mall Shopping Center, is in the process of renovating the former Barnes & Noble bookstore location at 2619 Miamisburg Centerville Road.
Enson Group provides food supplies to restaurants in the Midwest, Georgia, Florida and states on the East coast, including Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. The company is also in the process of expanding its business in supermarkets and grocery stores, according to Enson Group’s website.
For more information about Enson Group, visit www.ensongroup.com.
