Cincinnati-based corporation to expand its international market concept to Miamisburg

“Enson Group plans to enlarge the space currently occupied by Aldi by nearly 6,000 square feet in order to accommodate the expansion of its international market concept into the Dayton metropolitan region,” a press release from Edge Real Estate Group said.

Explore Dayton food truck takes funnel cakes to the next level

Edge Real Estate Group represented the landlord, Corners at the Mall LLC, in the lease of the 22,337 square foot building to Enson Group, Inc.