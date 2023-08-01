City Barbeque celebrates ‘Dog Days of Summer’ with deals

City Barbeque locations in the Dayton area are celebrating the “Dog Days of Summer” with weekly offers for City Rewards members, opportunities to support local humane societies and an invitation to bring your pup to the brand’s dog-friendly patios.

All month long, those who donate a new, unused dog or cat toy will receive a coupon for $5 off a future order, according to a City Barbeque press release.

In addition, “Yappy Hour” will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of August for City Rewards members. Members will receive weekly offers during that time. The first offer is $2 off shareable baskets from Aug. 1 through Aug. 4.

Dogs are welcomed to all patios except the City Barbeque location at 6549 Miller Lane in Dayton, according to the press release.

Columbus-based City Barbeque has additional Dayton-area locations at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, 2330 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek and 5 E. Franklin Street in Centerville.

For more information about City Barbeque, visit www.citybbq.com.