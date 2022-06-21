Coffee shop previously located in Huber Heights to reopen in Dayton food hall

Miller said his family’s love for coffee started with his great grandfather. Growing up in Dayton’s Crown Point neighborhood, he recalled his family loved coffee and he began mixing it whenever it became low.

“(Coffee) was a big thing in our household,” Miller said.

Combined Shape Caption Grind House Coffee & Tea Co. is reopening in W. Social Tap & Table. The shop was previously located in the Huber Heights Meijer store. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Grind House Coffee & Tea Co. is reopening in W. Social Tap & Table. The shop was previously located in the Huber Heights Meijer store. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

He continued to blend coffee throughout high school and college until he decided to launch his own website in 2015 and a coffee shop in 2018.

Miller said what sets his coffee apart from other shops is that he uses beans from Columbia, Ethiopia, Kenya and other countries. He told Dayton.com that most coffee companies strictly use Columbian beans.

“It’s all about the timing in the roasting process that makes the beans taste like they are and I pride myself in doing that,” Miller said.

After years of research and experimentation, Miller said he has been able to expand his idea to several different drinks.

The coffee shop’s menu will feature lattes, frozen lattes made with ice cream, cold brew, doughnuts, pastries and much more. Miller said he is collaborating with the bar in the food hall to offer customers two drinks featuring bourbon and whiskey.

Combined Shape Caption Grind House Coffee & Tea Co. is reopening in W. Social Tap & Table. The shop was previously located in the Huber Heights Meijer store. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones Combined Shape Caption Grind House Coffee & Tea Co. is reopening in W. Social Tap & Table. The shop was previously located in the Huber Heights Meijer store. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

W. Social Tap & Table, located at 1100 W. Third St., is a joint venture between Wright Dunbar Inc. and Dillin Corp. The $2.1 million project will transform a former conference center into a food hall with a bar and five other independent businesses including De’Lish, The Lumpia Queen, SOCA, ILLYS Fire Pizza and Taco Street Co.

For more information on W. Social Tap & Table, visit the food hall’s Facebook page.

**Please note this is one of seven stories featuring tenants in W. Social Tap & Table**