Coffee shop previously located in Huber Heights to reopen in Dayton food hall

Grind House Coffee & Tea Co. is reopening in W. Social Tap & Table in the Wright-Dunbar District. The shop was previously located in Huber Heights.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Bill Miller, owner of Grind House Coffee & Tea Co., is back in the lab as he prepares to reopen his coffee shop in his hometown this summer.

Grind House Coffee & Tea Co. was previously located in the Huber Heights Meijer store until Miller was forced to close the coffee shop in 2020 when he became ill.

Grind House Coffee & Tea Co. is reopening in W. Social Tap & Table. The shop was previously located in the Huber Heights Meijer store.

“It was a rough year, but I came through it,” Miller said. “I’m glad to be back.”

Grind House Coffee & Tea Co. will reopen in W. Social Tap & Table, Dayton’s first food hall.

ExploreBar to be ‘heart’ of new food hall opening soon in Dayton

Miller said his family’s love for coffee started with his great grandfather. Growing up in Dayton’s Crown Point neighborhood, he recalled his family loved coffee and he began mixing it whenever it became low.

“(Coffee) was a big thing in our household,” Miller said.

Grind House Coffee & Tea Co. is reopening in W. Social Tap & Table. The shop was previously located in the Huber Heights Meijer store.

He continued to blend coffee throughout high school and college until he decided to launch his own website in 2015 and a coffee shop in 2018.

Miller said what sets his coffee apart from other shops is that he uses beans from Columbia, Ethiopia, Kenya and other countries. He told Dayton.com that most coffee companies strictly use Columbian beans.

ExploreTaco Street Co. to open in Dayton food hall after closing in Beavercreek

“It’s all about the timing in the roasting process that makes the beans taste like they are and I pride myself in doing that,” Miller said.

After years of research and experimentation, Miller said he has been able to expand his idea to several different drinks.

The coffee shop’s menu will feature lattes, frozen lattes made with ice cream, cold brew, doughnuts, pastries and much more. Miller said he is collaborating with the bar in the food hall to offer customers two drinks featuring bourbon and whiskey.

Grind House Coffee & Tea Co. is reopening in W. Social Tap & Table. The shop was previously located in the Huber Heights Meijer store.

W. Social Tap & Table, located at 1100 W. Third St., is a joint venture between Wright Dunbar Inc. and Dillin Corp. The $2.1 million project will transform a former conference center into a food hall with a bar and five other independent businesses including De’Lish, The Lumpia Queen, SOCA, ILLYS Fire Pizza and Taco Street Co.

For more information on W. Social Tap & Table, visit the food hall’s Facebook page.

**Please note this is one of seven stories featuring tenants in W. Social Tap & Table**

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

