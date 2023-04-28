X

Collaborative downtown Dayton vintage décor sale and art show opens in May

12 minutes ago

Three Dayton-area businesses are teaming up to present a vintage artwork and décor show in May.

The Edward A. Dixon Gallery in downtown Dayton, Rose & Sal Vintage Shop in downtown Yellow Springs and online store Collected by L. Scott have pulled vintage pieces for the May 5-27 event.

Collected by L. Scott was created by Lisa Scott, who owns boutique and spa Beaute Box in downtown Dayton. Scott reached out to gallery owner Ed Dixon with the idea to collaborate.

“I thought Lisa’s idea would make for a fun show and nice change of pace from the modern artwork normally on display at the gallery,” said Dixon, who invited Rose & Sal to participate.

Housed at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery, located at 222 North St. Clair St. in downtown Dayton, the collection specializes in quality antiques and collectables including clothes, furniture, ceramics, wall art, glassware, books, appliances and more.

Visitors can purchase vintage items from Rose & Sal’s collection as well as items curated by Scott. The items will “entice you to experience exquisite décor from forgotten eras,” according to Scott.

The show and sale will open Friday, May 5 at 5 p.m. during downtown Dayton’s First Friday festivities. There will be food, drinks and music for the four-hour opening night showing. Gallery hours for the duration of the show will be Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m., Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information on the gallery and the show, visit https://shop.eadgallery.com/ or visit the gallery on Facebook.

