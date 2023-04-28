Collaborative downtown Dayton vintage décor sale and art show opens in May

Housed at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery, located at 222 North St. Clair St. in downtown Dayton, the collection specializes in quality antiques and collectables including clothes, furniture, ceramics, wall art, glassware, books, appliances and more.

Visitors can purchase vintage items from Rose & Sal’s collection as well as items curated by Scott. The items will “entice you to experience exquisite décor from forgotten eras,” according to Scott.

The show and sale will open Friday, May 5 at 5 p.m. during downtown Dayton’s First Friday festivities. There will be food, drinks and music for the four-hour opening night showing. Gallery hours for the duration of the show will be Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m., Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information on the gallery and the show, visit https://shop.eadgallery.com/ or visit the gallery on Facebook.