COMING SOON: Indian restaurant to open across from Day Air Ballpark

An out-of-town restaurant already popular with Daytonians is nearing the completion of opening next month in downtown Dayton.
Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine plans to open before the end of January in the ground floor of a CareSource building at 217 N. Patterson Blvd., joining a row of eateries including Winans Chocolates + Coffees shop and a Flyboys Deli.
“There’s nothing like (Indian restaurants) around downtown, or close to UD, or by the hospital,” said owner A.J. Singh. “There are Indian restaurants, but they’re pretty far away from downtown. No one’s tried to open up an (Indian) restaurant in downtown. So, you know, why not? I think it’s the right time... My plan is to stay there for as long as I can.”
Singh is the founder and owner of Gulzar’s first location in Richmond, Indiana. For around 10 to 15 years, Daytonians have been traveling the extra 40 minutes to dine at Gulzar’s in Richmond, Singh said.
Singh has been working to get the downtown Gulzar’s location open for over a year. Each week, he said gets calls and emails from loyal customers who are eager for the new location to open.
“One thing that people really enjoy is that we are family owned,” Singh said. “(At) every one of the restaurants, you will always see that one of our family members is always here... A lot of people will come in and see me eating also eating from the buffet, and they’ll say like, ‘Oh, you like eating your own food?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I made this food myself, why wouldn’t I eat at the buffet?’”
The indoor seating capacity has yet to be determined, but Gulzar’s will have both indoor and outdoor seating. When fully open and operating, Gulzar’s will offer a lunch buffet and a full-service, fine-dining concept in the evening.
