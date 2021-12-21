COMING SOON: Indian restaurant to open across from Day Air Ballpark

Singh has been working to get the downtown Gulzar’s location open for over a year. Each week, he said gets calls and emails from loyal customers who are eager for the new location to open.

“One thing that people really enjoy is that we are family owned,” Singh said. “(At) every one of the restaurants, you will always see that one of our family members is always here... A lot of people will come in and see me eating also eating from the buffet, and they’ll say like, ‘Oh, you like eating your own food?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I made this food myself, why wouldn’t I eat at the buffet?’”

The indoor seating capacity has yet to be determined, but Gulzar’s will have both indoor and outdoor seating. When fully open and operating, Gulzar’s will offer a lunch buffet and a full-service, fine-dining concept in the evening.