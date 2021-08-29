dayton logo
Community Gem: Beavercreek third grader writes and sells books to help classmates in need

Kinley Perrott, a rising third-grader in Beavercreek, began selling copies of books she wrote and illustrated during the pandemic so she could donate the money to kids in need.
Kinley Perrott, a rising third-grader in Beavercreek, began selling copies of books she wrote and illustrated during the pandemic so she could donate the money to kids in need.

By Jordan Laird
BEAVERCREEK — Kinley Perrott, a rising third grader in Beavercreek, loves to write and illustrate her own books.

During the pandemic, she put that talent to good use to help some classmates in need.

In the fall of 2020, Kinley, then 7, decided she wanted to write a book and sell it so she could donate the money. Her mom, Amber Perrott, helped make copies of the ‘The Owl and the Princess,’ a book about kindness, and ‘The Owl and the Dragon,’ a book about slyness, and sell them to friends and family.

Kinley’s mom told her about different local charities she could donate to. Ultimately, Kinley decided to give the money to Hannah’s Treasure Chest, a nonprofit in Centerville that works with social service agencies in Montgomery, Butler, Greene and Warren counties to supply children in need with essential items like clothing, books, hygiene items and toys.

Kinley Perrott, a rising third-grader in Beavercreek, began selling copies of books she wrote and illustrated during the pandemic so she could donate the money to kids in need. Her mom, Amber Perrott, said the project was a labor of love for them both.
Kinley Perrott, a rising third-grader in Beavercreek, began selling copies of books she wrote and illustrated during the pandemic so she could donate the money to kids in need. Her mom, Amber Perrott, said the project was a labor of love for them both.

“Because I like how they help people,” Kinley said. She said she was afraid other kids would not have the stuff they needed during the pandemic.

Deanna Murphy, executive director of Hannah’s Treasure Chest, nominated Kinley as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem.

“I think it’s so special to see young people thinking about others than themselves and particularly someone so young,” Murphy said. “We were so inspired by her philanthropic spirit and she’s such a sweet little child. "

Kinley Perrott, a rising third-grader in Beavercreek, began selling copies of books she wrote and illustrated during the pandemic so she could donate the money to kids in need.
Kinley Perrott, a rising third-grader in Beavercreek, began selling copies of books she wrote and illustrated during the pandemic so she could donate the money to kids in need.

Initially, Kinley raised $200 from selling her book which she donated so her elementary school could contract with Hannah’s Treasure Chest for two years. During that time, her classmates in need can receive unlimited items from Hannah’s. By Christmas last year, Kinley raised another $90, which she used to sponsor nine children in Hannah’s holiday gift program. Because of Kinley, nine local children got gifts and a gift card for a holiday meal.

Amber Perrott said the project has been a labor of love for both her and Kinley.

Kinley Perrott, a rising third-grader in Beavercreek, began selling copies of books she wrote and illustrated during the pandemic so she could donate the money to kids in need.
Kinley Perrott, a rising third-grader in Beavercreek, began selling copies of books she wrote and illustrated during the pandemic so she could donate the money to kids in need.

