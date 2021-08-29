Community Gem: Nine-year-old boy mows lawns to give back to community

“I know he loves to mow yards, and it gives him a purpose, and gives him something to do this summer,” Robert said.

Robert said he and Harris reached out to people in their community. Harris’s grandmother was able to get them some customers, Robert said.

Robert said having to talk to people to get photos for the challenge also helped Harris become more personable.

Robert said Harris wants to start his own lawn mowing service and some of his customers from this summer have already said they wanted Harris to come back and to pay him.

Robert said, though, he planned to suggest to his son that he give the people whose lawns he mows every tenth mowing free, to continue to give back to the community. Robert said he planned to suggest to Harris he continue to do these challenges to give back to the community.

“It was a way for me to teach him about being a man and doing some community service,” Robert said.