COMMUNITY GEMS: Oakwood man ‘selflessly prioritizes the giving of his time’

“He selflessly prioritizes the giving of his time,” she added.

A self-described “serial volunteer,” Risley has an adroit handle, for instance, on Oakwood history and can quickly cite important dates and features of its past. During a recent tour through the the Long-Romspert Homestead House Museum in Oakwood, he pointed out the beautiful Victorian-Italianate farmhouse architecture in the original half of the 17-room home.

Ethel Romspert, the granddaughter-in-law of Henry and Harriet Long, he said, left the property to the Oakwood Historical Society in 1985.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Risley has served on the Oakwood Historical Society for 12 years, including three terms as president. He has helped to maintain “The Homestead,” tending to such chores as minor repairs to honeysuckle removal.

“The Oakwood Historical Society was established 50 years ago and is tasked with researching, recording and archiving the history of Oakwood,” said Risley. The group is headquartered in the Homestead at 1947 Far Hills Ave.

He also shares this knowledge of history and education as a lecturer for the Wright Memorial Public Library’s Far Hills Speaker Series and as an instructor for the University of Dayton’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (UDOLLI). Risley said UDOLLI is designed for mature adults to expand knowledge and explore ideas in an informal, flexible, and non-competitive environment. Throughout the year, UDOLLI offers a variety of seminars and scheduling options in continuing education.

Krauss said Risley also researches and prepares presentations to these groups on a variety of topics, including the great flood of 1913, Craftsman homes, the Mound Builders, and Oakwood’s Hidden Park. He’s also a contributor to the Oakwood Register’s Distinctive Homes section — and even delivers the weekly newspaper to residents.

“I have seen and interacted with Mark in various of his volunteer efforts and can attest that he takes his roles very seriously, is passionate about the organizations, and freely dedicates so much of his time to help others. Mark becomes so passionate about his roles that he dives deeper and deeper into knowledge about the organizations and their missions. He also continually brainstorms ways to help the organizations grow and improve and to make others aware of the organizations and their missions.

Risley, a retired FAA-certified B767 aircraft dispatcher from ABX Air, Inc., is also a volunteer for EquuSearch Midwest. “This group is a volunteer-based nonprofit search-and-recovery team that brings dedication and passion to help families find missing loved ones,” he explained. EquuSearch Midwest collaborates closely with law enforcement and families to conduct searches for missing persons to execute its mission of “Lost Is Not Alone.”