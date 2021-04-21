Community is the focus at Eudora Run Club

Runs are held weekly – starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday – leaving from Eudora Brewing Company in Kettering. Routes vary from week to week but average about three miles. Runners can go at their own pace.

“We create the routes so there is an easy and safe way to go further or stop where they want to,” Hofrichter said. “Everyone is welcome, there is no expectation or competition.”

The non-competitive casual runs fit well with Eudora’s focus on community.

“This should be something that’s inviting, not intimidating,” Hofrichter said. “We are here to support each other and be supported by each other.”

Taylor – who laughs that her running attire this spring has run the gamut from gloves and long sleeves to a tank top – can attest to the accessible feel of the Eudora Run Club.

“I do a handful of races, but I’m not an elite runner by any means,” she said. “This group is more casual than some run clubs. It’s encouraging and welcoming.”

While socializing might be difficult mid-stride, the runs end at Eudora where food and drink are plentiful. With plenty of patio seating, runners can enjoy a refreshment and each other’s company.

Fun and friendship - as well as fitness - are part of the Eudora Run Club. CONTRIBUTED

“Throughout all of this (COVID-19), we have done everything we can to keep our team and our community safe and we are continuing to do so,” Hofrichter said. “Gathering outside fits in with that.”

The pandemic has had an impact on people’s ability and willingness to exercise and socialize in-person.

“For many people, their communities have changed, so this is an opportunity to build a new community,” Hofrichter said.

Taylor has done just that, which has also led to greater fitness accountability.

“If I know there’s a group that, to some degree, is expecting me or waiting for me, I’m more likely to go,” she said. “And, especially coming out of COVID, it’s nice to be able to socialize.”

Eudora Run Club

What: A casual 3-mile run starting at Eudora Brewing Company

When: Thursdays, 5:30-7 p.m., runners gather near the patio entrance at 5:15 p.m.

Where: Eudora Brewing Company, 3022 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Info: Email abby@eudorabrewing.com or visit the Eudora Run Club on Facebook

Contact this contributing writer at djuniewicz@gmail.com.