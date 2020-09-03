CONFIRMED: Little York Tavern is moving ahead with plans to open 2nd location in Kettering

Hentrick had disclosed his intention to open a restaurant at 1122 E. Dorothy Lane in early March, just before the full force of the coronavirus pandemic was felt in the form of a forced shutdown of all dine-in service at bars and restaurants. The Kettering space most recently housed an Arepas & Co Colombian Comfort Food restaurant.

“We have been working on opening Kettering location for several months,” Hentrick told this news outlet Thursday. “As of this moment, we do not have an opening date set, but we hope to very soon, as we still have a few loose ends to tie up.”