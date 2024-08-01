Consider these community college benefits

College is the next natural step for many students after they finish high school. The process of finding a school begins in junior year of high school, and students and their parents may visit many different colleges and universities throughout the next year.
Even though the bulk of the focus might be on four-year schools, students who may not yet have everything all figured out should not overlook the many benefits of community colleges.
The U.S. Dept. of Education says community colleges offer two-year programs that lead to the Associate of Arts (AA) or Associate of Science (AS) degree. Some community colleges also have vocational programs. Community colleges are a viable option for students interested in continuing their education. Undergraduate students studying at community colleges can earn academic credit that will eventually go toward a bachelor’s degree should they choose to continue schooling.
The following are some of the benefits of community college.
- Flexible admissions process: Community colleges do not have the same time restrictions and other requirements as schools offering four-year degrees. Interested parties may be able to register for classes at any time and not have to worry about being accepted or not.
- Part-time scheduling: Community colleges often offer part-time academic coursework, which means students do not have to take a set number of credits each semester to remain enrolled. This allows students to attend college classes according to their own schedules and work at their own pace.
- More affordable tuition: Lower tuition is one of the major draws to community colleges. The career planning resource Indeed says that many community colleges further discount their offerings to in-state students. This helps make post-secondary education much more affordable, particularly for those who are not sure about what they want to study.
- Relationships with four-year schools: A number of community colleges have partnerships with sister schools to facilitate the transfer of associate degree credits for a student working toward a four-year degree. Education USA says in this “2+2 process,” a student can earn a bachelor’s degree with two years of community college, followed by two years of university study. Some community colleges also serve as satellite locations for other schools, meaning one can take classes for a four-year school right on the community college campus if the location is more convenient.
- Smaller class sizes: Many community colleges have smaller class sizes that make it easier for students to adjust to the pace of college life.
- Proximity to home: As the name implies, community college is a school that serves a particular community. That means it is likely close to home for the majority of students. Students who may not be willing or able to go away to school may appreciate the convenience and proximity of a community college.
Community college is an option that students may want to explore as they pursue post-secondary education.
