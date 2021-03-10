Coronavirus a year later: Bridget Walker, ‘It was difficult. It’s still difficult’

“I was so happy when she came home because I was so afraid,” Walker said. “She was calling home and saying someone in another dorm got it and another person got it… I was just thinking, ‘oh my goodness.’”

Business at the bakery got very slow and Walker had to cut down on the bakery’s hours and staff. Sweets has put their wedding and catering business on hold.

“We do a lot of big wedding cakes, graduation cakes, birthday parties… all those things that people get together and celebrate, but those things weren’t happening anymore,” Walker said. “It was difficult. It’s still difficult. Business still isn’t back to normal, but we are gradually building it back up and I’m hopeful things will get better and cases will start to go down soon.”