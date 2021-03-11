Coronavirus a year later: Chris Keilholz, ‘We were fortunate’

The Dayton Daily News checked in with 12 area business and community leaders and let them tell us what they learned about their lives, businesses and policy making during the pandemic.

Chris Keilholz, co-owner of Skyline Chili at the Dayton Mall

Chris Keilholz, co-owner of Skyline Chili at the Dayton Mall, said he remembers watching Gov. Mike DeWine give his first press conferences thinking the coronavirus was something that would go away in a few weeks or months.