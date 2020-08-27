Coronavirus: Montgomery County back up to ’level 3′

The red level 3 status indicates “very high exposure and spread” of the coronavirus.

From Aug. 16 to 22, Montgomery County went from 36.9 cases per day to 45, DeWine said. There has been 538 cases reported in the last two weeks.

Overall, Montgomery County has had 5,301 positive COVID-19 cases resulting in 727 hospitalizations and 120 deaths,according to Ohio Department of Health data. The ODH also reports 4,304 presumed recoveries.

This week marked the fewest number of red counties in the state, DeWine said. Seventy-six counties remained at the same level as last week, which is the least amount of movement Ohio has seen.