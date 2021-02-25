Coronavirus: Same 5 states on travel advisory list; Ohio’s positivity rate goes up

The Ohio Department of Health updated its travel advisory list Wednesday night for states with coronavirus positivity rates of 15% and higher. The positivity rate represents the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 compared to the number tested during the past seven days.

The five states on the list are Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota. South Dakota has the highest positivity rate at 22.3%. Ohio’s positivity rate is 8%, up from 7% last week.