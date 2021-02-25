X

Coronavirus: Same 5 states on travel advisory list; Ohio’s positivity rate goes up

By Jen Balduf

Ohio’s COVID-19 positivity rate moved up by one percentage on the latest travel advisory, with Ohioans urged to avoid the same five states as last week.

The Ohio Department of Health updated its travel advisory list Wednesday night for states with coronavirus positivity rates of 15% and higher. The positivity rate represents the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 compared to the number tested during the past seven days.

The five states on the list are Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota. South Dakota has the highest positivity rate at 22.3%. Ohio’s positivity rate is 8%, up from 7% last week.

Kentucky and Mississippi have experienced reporting irregularities so the ODH was not able to calculate and accurate positivity rate.

Anyone traveling to Ohio from a state on the travel advisory should self-quarantine for 14 days.

While quarantining, watch for a fever or other signs of coronavirus, such as a cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

